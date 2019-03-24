Rays' Joey Wendle: Time at third in Duffy's absence
Wendle will be one of three players filling in at third base during Matt Duffy's (hamstring) stay on the injured list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old Wendle complemented above-average work at the plate in 2018 with a diverse defensive resume, and his versatility will come into play early during the coming season. Wendle, Daniel Robertson and Yandy Diaz are expected to form a three-man rotation at the hot corner while Duffy is sidelined, an absence that will persist through at least the first seven games of the season. Although the majority of his time (101 games) was spent at second base last season, Wendle did log 20 appearances at third.
