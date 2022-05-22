The Rays transferred Chargois (oblique) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Chargois looked like a candidate to return from a six-week stint on the 10-day IL and some point during the upcoming week, but those plans were nixed after he aggravated the oblique injury during his rehab appearance Friday at Triple-A Durham. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Chargois suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain while warming up Friday, so he'll likely be on the shelf for at least another month.