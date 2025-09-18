Caminero was removed from Wednesday's game against Toronto with mid-back tightness, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Caminero had gone 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts before his back forced him to make an early exit during the seventh inning. The Rays are already labeling him as day-to-day, which suggests his injury isn't too serious, though they may give Tristan Gray or Richie Palacios a start at third base Thursday to give Caminero extra time to recover.