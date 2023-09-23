Caminero will bat fifth and serve as the designated hitter in his major-league debut Saturday against the Blue Jays, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Caminero was called up straight from Double-A on Friday spent his first day on the roster watching from the bench. Whether that was a sign that we shouldn't expect to see him too often over the remainder of the season or merely an attempt to ease his transition to the highest level is not yet clear. The latter would seem to be more likely given that the Rays are confident installing him right in the middle of the order in his debut.