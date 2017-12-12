Rays' Ryan Schimpf: Traded to Tampa Bay
Schimpf was traded to the Rays in exchange for Deion Tansel on Tuesday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Sending Schimpf to Tampa clears a spot on the Padres' 40-man roster for Chase Headley, who San Diego acquired in a separate trade earlier Tuesday. Schimpf started the 2017 campaign with the big club but was sent to Triple-A El Paso in June after hitting just .158 (26-for-154) with a 35.5 percent strikeout rate. He did hit 14 homers over that stretch, and another 20 in 89 games in 2016, so the pop is there if he's able to correct his approach. While he hit just .202/.311/.475 with El Paso after being demoted last season, Schimpf posted a .355/.432/.729 at that level in 2016. He should serve as infield depth next season, though there's a chance he competes for a starting job if Tampa Bay stays active in the offseason.
