Glasnow (hand/legs) is scheduled to start Friday's game in Kansas City.

In his most recent start July 7 versus Atlanta, Glasnow exited midway through the sixth inning while battling cramps in his hand and legs, but the extended time off due to the All-Star break provided ample time for the 29-year-old to recover. He'll lead off the Rays' second-half slate and look to continue to the momentum he had carried into the break. In his final three starts of the first half, Glasnow went 0-2 but submitted a 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 31:3 K:BB over 16.1 frames.