Glasnow exited his start Friday against Atlanta due to cramping, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

There are no specifics, but Glasnow could be spotted massaging and stretching his left (glove) hand as he departed in the top of the sixth inning. If it is indeed just a non-throwing-hand cramp, the 29-year-old righty should be able to avoid the IL and slot back into the Rays' rotation the weekend after the All-Star break. He finished with eight strikeouts against only one walk Friday while scattering two runs -- one earned -- on two hits over 5.2 frames.