Glasnow allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out 12 across five innings Sunday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Glasnow didn't have a particularly efficient performance, but he induced an impressive 26 swinging strikes across only 89 total pitches. He's completed more than five innings in only three of his starts on the season, though he has still managed to pick up two wins and rack up 45 punch outs across 30.1 frames. While he's struggled to prevent runs in a few of his starts, Glasnow has now also allowed only one earned run in half of his appearances.