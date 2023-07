Glasnow's next start will be pushed back to Saturday after Friday's game between the Rays and Royals was postponed due to inclement weather, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader. Alec Marsh, who had been slated to oppose Glasnow on Friday, will also have his start pushed back a day. Over his last three starts before the All-Star break, Glasnow posted a 2.76 ERA and dominant 31:3 K:BB through 16.1 innings.