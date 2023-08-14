The Rays placed Franco on the restricted list Monday, and the shortstop will take a leave from the team for the duration of their six-game road trip this week.

In a statement, the Rays noted that the decision to place Franco on the restricted list was mutually agreed upon by the club and the player as Major League Baseball opens up an investigation regarding social media posts made about the 22-year-old over the weekend. Franco's leave could extend beyond this week, pending the results of the investigation.