Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters Tuesday that there's still no timetable for Mondesi (knee) to return.

Mondesi has already been ruled out for the start of the season, and will begin the 2023 campaign on the injured list. That will open up a spot for a player like Raimel Tapia, who is going to be a backup outfielder with the Red Sox to open the year. Mondesi will assuredly need a rehab assignment before playing in games, so it's unlikely he's helping Boston before the end of April, with the middle of May a likely landing spot.