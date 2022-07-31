Verdugo will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Brewers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

With the Red Sox facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Aaron Ashby) for the second day in a row, the lefty-hitting Verdugo will once again occupy the No. 5 spot in the lineup after having hit either second or third in his prior seven starts. Verdugo has been a solid source of batting average in July (.280), but his counting stats (zero home runs, one stolen base, eight RBI and six runs) over his 25 starts this month have left much to be desired.