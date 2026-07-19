Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Notches 21st save

Chapman earned the save in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Rays, working around two walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

Chapman issued back-to-back two-out walks in the ninth, but managed to induce a groundout off the bat of Jonny DeLuca to close out Boston's one-run victory and log his 21st save this season. Chapman has now converted his last five save chances, allowing just one run on four hits and two walks across six innings in that span. His ERA is down to 2.05 across 30.2 innings this season with a 1.21 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB.