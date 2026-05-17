Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Beginning on bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durbin is not in Boston's starting lineup Sunday versus Atlanta, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Durbin will get a breather amidst a rough start to May, as he's batting just .150 through 14 games so far this month. Nick Sogard is starting at third base Sunday for the Red Sox.
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