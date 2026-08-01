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Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Productive in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rafaela went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Dodgers.

Rafaela's seventh-inning blast put the Red Sox ahead for good. The outfielder had a stellar July, hitting .303 with five homers, five steals and 19 RBI over 25 games during the month. Overall, he's batting .286 with a .782 OPS, 12 homers, 15 steals, 54 RBI, 52 runs scored, 27 doubles and three triples over 105 contests in a year where he's taken a step forward in terms of consistency.

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