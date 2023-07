The Red Sox Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald Hamilton to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, source reports.

With Yu Chang (wrist) returning from the 60-day injured list Friday, Hamilton will serve as the Red Sox's roster casualty in order to free up a spot in Boston's crowded infield. Hamilton slashed just .138/.265/.207 over 13 games during his stint in the majors, though he could return later this season if he puts up numbers consistent with his .838 OPS in Triple-A.