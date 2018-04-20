Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Gets win against Angels
Rodriguez moved to 2-0 with Thursday's 8-2 win over the Angels, giving up two earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out five and walking three.
Rodriguez only lasted 3.2 innings in his first start of the season but he's bounced back with quality starts in each of last two outings to bring his ERA down to 3.45 ERA and his WHIP to 1.28. He's shown that he has the ability to rack up strikeouts in the past, so if he can stay healthy and continue to post serviceable ratios he could establish himself as an under-the-radar solid fantasy option. He'll look to build on the pair of solid showings in his next start against the Blue Jays next Wednesday.
