The Red Sox are expected to option Moran to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Moran never appeared in a game after being recalled Tuesday, and he's now due to head back to Triple-A to clear a roster spot for Justin Slaten (shoulder). Moran has given up three earned runs in four innings with the big club this year, and his 3.54 ERA at Worcester keeps him in play for another promotion later in the season.