The Red Sox activated Guerrero from the 60-day injured list and designated him for assignment Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Guerrero missed a significant chunk of the 2025 season with an elbow issue, but he's healthy now, having made four appearances in the Dominican winter league. The 25-year-old has an uninspiring 19:16 K:BB over 27.1 innings at the big-league level, but he has a 29.8 percent strikeout rate in the minors and has minor-league options remaining, so Guerrero could draw interest on waivers.