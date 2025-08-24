Red Sox's Luis Guerrero: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero (elbow) threw a 25-pitch live batting practice session Aug. 12 and could soon head out on a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.
Guerrero is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list later this week, but he'll need additional time to complete a rehab assignment before making his return to the Boston bullpen. Before landing on the shelf June 28 due to a right elbow strain, Guerrero compiled a 4.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 10:14 K:BB in 17.1 innings over 13 appearances.
