Pivetta (6-5) earned the win Monday over the Athletics, allowing two walks while striking out 13 over six no-hit, shutout innings.

Pivetta, along with opener Brennan Bernardino and reliever Chris Martin, combined for a one-hit shutout win. This was Pivetta's longest outing since his move to the bullpen in May -- he threw 58 of 87 pitches for strikes. While the opponent was likely a factor, he's been solid lately, allowing six runs (five earned) over his last 21.2 innings with a 38:7 K:BB in that span. The right-hander owns a 4.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 94:33 K:BB through 75 innings overall. He'll likely continue in a bulk-relief role, and he should be available to pitch over the weekend versus the Mets at some point.