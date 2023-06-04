Devers went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Rays in the first game of a doubleheader. He went 0-for-2 with two walks in the nightcap.

Devers worked an eight-pitch walk right before Justin Turner delivered a three-run double in the pivotal, six-run sixth inning of the afternoon game. Devers has always been willing take a base on balls during his career, but the third baseman hadn't exhibited that trait for much of 2023... until recently. Devers sat on a career-low 4.6 BB% to start the week but has walked five times in the last four games.