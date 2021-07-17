Houck earned a save in Friday's 4-0 win over the Yankees, pitching three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and a walk while striking out three.

The right-hander dealt with a sore right flexor muscle at Triple-A Worcester for a month, but he worked as a starter prior to his call-up. Houck previously made three appearances (two starts) with the Red Sox in April, but it's expected he'll take on a versatile role while with the big club. The 25-year-old is tentatively scheduled to start Wednesday versus the Blue Jays. He has a 3.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB across 13.1 major-league innings this year.