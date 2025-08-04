Houck (elbow) confirmed Sunday that he will undergo Tommy John surgery around mid-week and said that he's hopeful to resume pitching by the end of the 2026 season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "I know the minimum [recovery time from surgery] is probably around the 12-month mark, 12 to the 14-month mark. With that being said, if everything goes right, 12 months from now, plan on being back out there, running out to the mound at Fenway," Houck said. "But you also got to do it the smart way, the correct way...But I'm gonna do everything in my power to get back out there at this time next year and be essentially a trade deadline piece, come back and help in 2026."

According to Smith, Houck noted that he and his surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, haven't yet discussed whether a late-2026 return is realistic, so the right-hander's tune could change depending on how his surgery goes. Even if Houck meets his goal, he probably won't be available for the big club until September of next season in a best-case scenario, and would likely be working out of the bullpen. Before landing on the shelf May 14 with a right flexor pronator strain, Houck struggled over his nine starts with Boston, logging an 8.09 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB in 43.2 innings. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 18 but was shut down shortly before the All-Star break after a follow-up MRI revealed "significantly worse" damage to his elbow that ultimately prompted Houck's decision to get surgery.