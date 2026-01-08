Houck (elbow) avoided arbitration with the Red Sox by signing a one-year, $4.15 million contract Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Houck never found his footing on the mound in 2025, putting up an 8.04 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 43.2 innings before elbow trouble ended his season in May. He underwent hybrid UCL repair surgery in mid-August to address the issue and is aiming to return around the end of the 2026 season, though he may have to wait until 2027 to rejoin Boston's rotation.