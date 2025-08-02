Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Slated for Tommy John surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Houck (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Houck has been on the injured list since May with a right elbow strain, and after suffering a setback during his final rehab start, he'll now elect to go under the knife to address the issue. The right-hander will close the book on 2025 with an 8.04 ERA and 1.69 WHIP through 43.2 innings, and because his procedure will happen so late in the season, he likely won't be ready to return to a big-league mound until 2027.
