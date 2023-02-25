Houck will start next Thursday against against the Phillies, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
This will be the first time Houck pitches in game action since undergoing back surgery last September. He's in the mix for a rotation spot but could eventually serve as a multi-inning reliever, if Boston's projected starters remain healthy.
