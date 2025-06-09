Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Throws bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houck (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday and is slated to throw another one later this week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Houck has taken a step forward in his rehab after previously being limited to flat-ground work. The right-hander is working his way back from a right flexor pronator strain and will undoubtedly require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Red Sox.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not progressing•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not ready for rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: To resume throwing Friday•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Shut down from throwing•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Clear of structural damage•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Placed on injured list•