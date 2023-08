Young was removed in the eighth inning of his relief appearance in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals due to back spasms, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Young faced three batters, striking out one and allowing one run on one hit and one walk in the 16-pitch appearance. The Reds will likely wait a day or two and see how he recovers from the back issue before determining whether or not Young requires a stint on the 15-day injured list.