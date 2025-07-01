Hays went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI during Monday's 13-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Dating back to before his foot injury, Hays entered play in the midst of a 1-for-16 stretch, but he racked up seven total bases to spark the Reds offense. Those bases came courtesy of his first home run since May 16 and first triple since May 26. The Reds are certainly happy to have the 29-year-old's bat back in the lineup as he's slashing .295/.336/.568 in 143 plate appearances this season.