Reds' Billy Hamilton: Reinstated from disabled list Wednesday
Hamilton (thumb) was activated from the 10-day DL prior to Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
This move comes as a relative surprise considering Hamilton was expected to miss the rest of the season, but obviously he's recovered enough to the point that the club feels safe adding him back to the active roster. Owners should be wary about Hamilton's usage moving forward though, since it seems likely that he will be fairly limited in the field just two weeks removed from fracturing his left thumb, and may only be used to pinch run for the time being. It remains to be seen how manager Bryan Price will utilize Hamilton for the rest of the 2017 season, although the 27-year-old is in the midst of another typical year, hitting .248/.299/.333 with 37 RBI and 58 stolen bases.
