Singer (14-12) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk over 3.1 innings to take the loss Sunday at Milwaukee. He struck out five.

The 29-year-old labored in this outing, requiring 71 pitches to complete his 10-out appearance. Singer yielded a run on a Brice Turang double in the third before being tagged for a two-run homer by Danny Jansen in the fourth, chasing the righty from the game. This performance wraps Singer's first regular season with the Reds. He pitched to a 4.03 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 163:60 K:BB across 169.2 total frames.