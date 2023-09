The Reds added Spiers to their active roster from Double-A Chattanooga on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Spiers will act as a replacement for Fernando Cruz and Ben Lively, who were both placed on the COVID-19 IL on Friday. Spiers has spent all season in Double-A and holds a 3.69 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 83 innings. He will be making his major-league debut whenever he gets into a game.