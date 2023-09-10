Spiers (0-1) took the loss against St. Louis on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one batter over three-plus innings.

Spiers got his second big-league start after tossing four innings against the Cubs last Sunday, but he wasn't able to impress in the opportunity. The right-hander was handed a 3-1 lead through two frames but allowed the Cardinals to draw even on a two-run homer by Willson Contreras in the third. Spiers was allowed to return for the fourth, but he was pulled after giving up an inning-opening single to Tommy Edman. The rookie hurler was hurt by his wildness -- he walked three batters, and two of those came around to score. Spiers has given up seven runs on 10 hits while posting an 8:5 K:BB over seven frames across his two outings. With the Reds fighting for a playoff spot and likely welcoming a trio of starters (Hunter Greene, Brandon Williamson and Ben Lively) who have been on the COVID-19 IL back soon, Spiers may be headed back to the minors in short order.