Marte will receive opportunities to play center field this spring, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

TJ Friedl is expected to get the most starts in center field this season, but the Reds want to see how Marte handles the new position. Marte moved from third base to right field in 2025, and though there were growing pains, he eventually proved himself to be competent and enters 2026 as the primary starter in right.