Stewart started at second base and went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Stewart covered second base with Matt McLain getting a breather for the first time this season. The rookie handled all fielding opportunities that came his way, including being the pivot on two double-play groundouts. Stewart will mainly live at first base but can move around if needed. Through 15 games, he's batting .340 with 13 walks, four doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI, three steals and nine runs scored.