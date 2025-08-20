Santillan struck out two over a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Angels.

Emilio Pagan pitched Saturday and Sunday, but he's been held out of save opportunities Monday and Tuesday. Santillan got the job done on 12 pitches Tuesday after Scott Barlow converted the save Monday. Santillan has had mixed results in August, allowing three runs over 7.2 innings with a 9:6 K:BB, though he's also picked up five holds and a blown save. He remains in the high-leverage mix, and if the Reds' bullpen becomes a committee, that would likely increase his save share. For the season, Santillan has a 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 57:22 K:BB with four saves and 27 holds across 58 innings.