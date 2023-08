Gomber was removed from Monday's start against Atlanta due to an undisclosed injury, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gomber received a visit from the team trainer and skipper Bud Black with two outs in the top of the third inning, and he was walked off the mound shortly after. The reason for his departure is unclear at this time, so he should be considered day-to-day until further notice.