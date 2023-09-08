Colorado placed Gomber on the 60-day injured list Friday with lower-back inflammation.

This doesn't sound like an overly serious diagnosis, but Gomber has been battling back issues for a while and the Rockies will go ahead and shut him down for the final three weeks of the 2023 regular season. The 29-year-old left-hander finishes with a 9-9 record, 5.50 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 87:43 K:BB in 27 starts covering 139 innings.