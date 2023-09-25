Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Rodgers took Jordan Wicks deep to center in the third to get the Rockies on the board. It was just his second home run since returning at the end of July and he's now sporting a slash line of .359/.419/.538 with six RBI, five runs and a 3:5 BB:K over his last 10 games. He's a viable streaming play for the final week of the season with the Rockies set to play seven games at home.