Tovar will start at shortstop and bat second in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Tovar was withheld from the lineup for Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Giants in what was believed to be a routine rest day, but Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com relays that the shortstop had been dealing with flu-like symptoms. Though Tovar isn't yet feeling 100 percent, he showed enough improvement overnight to re-enter the starting nine for the series opener with the Red Sox.