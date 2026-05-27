Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Hits 12th homer

Goodman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 15-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Prior to Tuesday, Goodman was 7-for-33 (.212) with no extra-base hits over his last nine games. The catcher ended the power drought with a solo shot in the second inning, which was all the offense the Rockies could muster until they added some window dressing against position player Miguel Rojas in the ninth. Goodman is hitting .242 with a .775 OPS and 12 homers this season, but he's generated just 20 RBI, as the team around him isn't giving him many options to help with run production. He's added 31 runs scored, eight doubles and three stolen bases through 50 contests.