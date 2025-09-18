Goodman went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins.

Goodman had a quiet road trip through mid-September, going only three-for-23 across a seven-game span ending Sept. 14. However, he's gotten back on track since returning home, going 4-for-9 with a double and a run scored across two games. Goodman has had an impressive breakout season and is hitting well to close things out, blasting four home runs with 11 RBI and seven runs scored while hitting .321 across 14 games in the month.