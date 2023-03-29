Feltner won a spot in the Rockies' Opening Day rotation and will start the team's fifth game of the season Monday in Los Angeles versus the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Feltner made 21 starts for the Rockies over the past two seasons, but he'll be included in the Opening Day rotation for the first time despite turning in a rough showing in the Cactus League (9.92 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 10:10 K:BB in 16.1 innings). He built up to 85 pitches in his final spring outing Monday and shouldn't face any major workload restrictions in his first start of the regular season, but Feltner's recent form won't make him a comfortable streaming option while he faces off against what projects to be a strong Dodgers lineup.