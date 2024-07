The Rockies selected Gordon's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque, and he'll start Sunday's game against the Royals.

The 26-year-old hasn't pitched particularly well for Triple-A Albuquerque this season with a 5.35 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB over 33.2 innings, but he'll still receive a look in Colorado's rotation. Dakota Hudson was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, so there's an opening for multiple starts if Gordon showcases himself well in his major-league debut.