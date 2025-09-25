Gordon (6-8) took the loss Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and no walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

Gordon was unable to build on his prior two outings, which were both quality starts, as it was his shortest outing since Aug. 4 against the Blue Jays. The right-hander did manage to issue zero walks for the first time Aug. 10, but that's about the extent of the positive takeaways from Wednesday. Gordon has likely made his last appearance in 2025, ending the season with a miserable 6.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB across 75.1 innings, though five of his last seven outings were quality starts.