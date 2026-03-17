Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Cut from big-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Gordon to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Gordon had a 6.33 ERA in 15 starts for the Rockies last season and delivered a 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB over 11 innings during spring training, but the big club will go in a different direction for their season-opening rotation. The right-hander is now poised to begin the campaign with Albuquerque, where he had a 5.25 ERA across 58.1 innings last year. He should receive another look with the Rockies at some point in 2026, however.
More News
-
Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Poor showing in eighth loss•
-
Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Fans nine in six excellent frames•
-
Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Hit hard by Padres•
-
Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Posts another quality start•
-
Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Stellar in fifth win•