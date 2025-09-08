Gordon (5-6) took the loss Sunday against San Diego, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk across 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

Gordon surrendered three home runs: one in the first inning to Manny Machado, one in the second inning to Jackson Merrill and one in the fourth inning to Gavin Sheets. The outing marked Gordon's first time allowing multiple homers in a start this season and snapped an excellent stretch of play. In four starts leading up to Sunday's appearance, Gordon posted a 2.74 ERA and a 19:6 K:BB across 23 innings. He went 3-0. The 27-year-old is slated for a rematch with the Padres next weekend but will have the benefit of pitching away from Coors Field.