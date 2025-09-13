Gordon (6-6) recorded the win Friday against the Padres, allowing one run on two hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out nine.

The 27-year-old left-hander tied a season high in strikeouts, tossing at least six frames for the seventh time out of 13 outings this year as well. Since seeing his ERA balloon to 8.37 following a disastrous Aug. 10 start in Arizona, when he was obliterated for 10 earned runs, Gordon has managed to throw six innings while yielding two runs or fewer in four of his last six appearances to enhance his ERA to 6.14 for the season. He'll carry a 1.50WHIP and 55:16 K:BB over 66 frames into a scheduled start versus Miami his next time out.