Gordon (6-7) took the loss Thursday against the Marlins, surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings.

The right-hander was burned in the third inning, giving up back-to-back home runs -- a two-run shot to Liam Hicks followed by a solo blast from Otto Lopez. Gordon has struggled with the long ball recently, serving up six homers in his last three starts. Despite the homers, the 27-year-old has otherwise been steady, delivering five quality starts in his last six outings. Over that stretch, Gordon has lowered his ERA by more than two full runs, and he'll look to keep trending in the right direction when he faces the Mariners in his next scheduled start. He now owns a 6.00 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 59:17 K:BB across 72 innings.